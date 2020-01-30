Citigroup Increases Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $138.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.25. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $306,821.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,946.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $292,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $452,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 87.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after buying an additional 124,369 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

