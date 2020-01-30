Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. Xperi has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $865.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xperi had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $90.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Xperi by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,312,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,558,000 after purchasing an additional 231,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,390,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,985,000 after purchasing an additional 62,614 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,363,000 after purchasing an additional 626,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

