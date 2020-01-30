Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

ZGNX opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. Zogenix has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.00.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $786,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,711,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,950 shares of company stock worth $5,872,460 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the third quarter worth $13,312,000. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Zogenix by 12.2% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,986,000 after purchasing an additional 173,804 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the second quarter worth $8,096,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zogenix by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,498,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,134,000 after purchasing an additional 160,698 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zogenix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,492,000 after purchasing an additional 102,584 shares during the period.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

