SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 675 ($8.88) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 680 ($8.95). UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SSPG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC raised shares of SSP Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SSP Group to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 716 ($9.42).

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 652 ($8.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 661.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 666.70. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a one year high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In related news, insider Simon Smith sold 56,737 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.64), for a total transaction of £372,762.09 ($490,347.40). Also, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total transaction of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

