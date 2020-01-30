Cedar Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

