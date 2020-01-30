Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,828 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,828 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Benchmark began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

