Cedar Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,236,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,143,000 after acquiring an additional 954,690 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 856.8% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 291,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after buying an additional 260,753 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,672,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,386,000 after buying an additional 248,634 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 324,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after buying an additional 225,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 313,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after buying an additional 125,755 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.15. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

