Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ventas were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,430,000 after buying an additional 748,756 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1,064.5% in the 3rd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 722,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,728,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Ventas by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,090,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,648,000 after buying an additional 265,575 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,366,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 71.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 525,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after acquiring an additional 219,700 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $57.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.12. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

