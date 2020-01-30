Conning Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 232.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $115.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.75 and a 200 day moving average of $116.45. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

