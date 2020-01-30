Conning Inc. Decreases Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $322.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.66. The stock has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $333.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.62.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

