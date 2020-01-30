Conning Inc. Acquires 2,930 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Miles Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

NYSE C opened at $76.48 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $168.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.