Conning Inc. Sells 22,829 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,829 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned about 1.93% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBF. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 25,272.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 54.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBF opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0748 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

