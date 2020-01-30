Conning Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $204.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.94. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $180.29 and a one year high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

