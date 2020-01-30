LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $83.85 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average of $87.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

