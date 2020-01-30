Conning Inc. Has $9.10 Million Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,684 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 725,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

