Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,965 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Target worth $48,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Target by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Shares of Target stock opened at $114.27 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $69.07 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.51. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.