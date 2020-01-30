Conning Inc. Sells 2,832 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 928,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,311,000 after purchasing an additional 99,950 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,711,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 221,266 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC set a $53.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

NYSE:SU opened at $31.43 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

