Conning Inc. Has $26.54 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned 0.09% of Paychex worth $26,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $87.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.23. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $69.80 and a one year high of $89.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

