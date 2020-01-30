Conning Inc. Purchases 80,830 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $30,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,284,000 after buying an additional 488,372 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,411.2% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after acquiring an additional 373,831 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,181,000 after acquiring an additional 339,439 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,580,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,435,000.

IJR stock opened at $82.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.75. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

