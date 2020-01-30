International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,267 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned about 0.21% of International Paper worth $37,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in International Paper by 204.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 1.5% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $43.37 on Thursday. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

