Conning Inc. Has $38.14 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,069 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $38,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after acquiring an additional 330,313 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,625,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,266,000 after purchasing an additional 209,723 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after purchasing an additional 588,238 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,786,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,985 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,939.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

