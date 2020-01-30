Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,860 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned about 0.20% of Clorox worth $38,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Clorox by 48.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $155.21 on Thursday. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $166.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

