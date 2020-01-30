Conning Inc. Sells 24,620 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,620 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.16% of Cummins worth $45,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after purchasing an additional 629,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.7% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 878,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 62,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,506,000 after buying an additional 94,158 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,588,000 after buying an additional 58,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.41.

NYSE:CMI opened at $165.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.14 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

