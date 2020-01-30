Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,862 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Valero Energy worth $45,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $86.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.85 and a 200 day moving average of $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

