Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Lifted by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,659 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group accounts for about 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Omnicom Group worth $46,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 257.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of OMC opened at $76.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average is $78.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $85.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

