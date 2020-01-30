Conning Inc. Sells 9,675 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,675 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Conning Inc. owned 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works worth $47,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 132.0% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $4,273,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after buying an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus set a $180.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.21.

NYSE:ITW opened at $175.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $182.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.11.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $6,404,208.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

