Conning Inc. Has $50.02 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Conning Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,809 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $50,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $244.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

