Conning Inc. Has $51.37 Million Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,746 shares during the quarter. VF makes up about 1.7% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of VF worth $51,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of VF during the third quarter valued at about $23,333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in VF by 317.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,870,000 after buying an additional 235,641 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in VF by 1,243.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,450,000 after buying an additional 202,293 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in VF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,152,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its position in VF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 394,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 153,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $84.06 on Thursday. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

