Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Udg Healthcare to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Udg Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 902.33 ($11.87).

LON:UDG opened at GBX 795 ($10.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 802.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 781.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.72. Udg Healthcare has a 1 year low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

