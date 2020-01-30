Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Given “Hold” Rating at Nomura

Nomura restated their hold rating on shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Nomura currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CCL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carnival from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.07.

NYSE:CCL opened at $46.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Carnival has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

