TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

Nomura reiterated their buy rating on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TAL. Zacks Investment Research cut TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie raised TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TAL Education Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $49.79 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. TAL Education Group’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 141.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.