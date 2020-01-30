Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $113.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $111.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 1.98. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $122.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.14.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $213.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $3,063,871.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $3,354,500.00. Insiders sold 207,916 shares of company stock valued at $21,351,597 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 23,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

