Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $113.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $111.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 1.98. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $122.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.14.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $213.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $3,063,871.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $3,354,500.00. Insiders sold 207,916 shares of company stock valued at $21,351,597 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 23,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Analyst Recommendations for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Udg Healthcare Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
Udg Healthcare Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
Carnival Given “Hold” Rating at Nomura
Carnival Given “Hold” Rating at Nomura
TAL Education Group Rating Reiterated by Nomura
TAL Education Group Rating Reiterated by Nomura
Seattle Genetics Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada
Seattle Genetics Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada
Solitron Devices, Inc. CEO Howard Timothy Eriksen Buys 4,700 Shares
Solitron Devices, Inc. CEO Howard Timothy Eriksen Buys 4,700 Shares
Crew Energy Inc Director Buys C$13,500.00 in Stock
Crew Energy Inc Director Buys C$13,500.00 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report