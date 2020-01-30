Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Director Buys C$13,500.00 in Stock

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$13,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 929,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$418,440.60.

John Albert Brussa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, John Albert Brussa purchased 50,000 shares of Crew Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, John Albert Brussa purchased 77,000 shares of Crew Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,730.00.

On Monday, January 20th, John Albert Brussa purchased 113,000 shares of Crew Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00.

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$0.47 on Thursday. Crew Energy Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 million and a PE ratio of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CR. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Laurentian set a C$0.90 price target on Crew Energy in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.97.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

