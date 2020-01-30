Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HBAN. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.20.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $261,095.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,309,458.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,886 shares of company stock valued at $787,620. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,096,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,797,000 after buying an additional 60,488 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $570,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 53.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 547,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.