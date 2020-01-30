Brokerages Set Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) PT at $36.64

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOCS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $28.37 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $40.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.34, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.55 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.83%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,717,000 after buying an additional 452,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,715,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,149,000 after buying an additional 350,511 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 595,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 293,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3,557.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 279,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 119.6% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 494,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 269,553 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

