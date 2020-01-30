Puma Biotechnology’s (PBYI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PBYI. BidaskClub raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Puma Biotechnology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Puma Biotechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Puma Biotechnology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.92.

PBYI opened at $8.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $324.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.64. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 325.89%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 506,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 267,048 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 49.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 223,564 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

