Nomura Reiterates Hold Rating for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Nomura reiterated their hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $89.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

NYSE DFS opened at $75.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day moving average of $82.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 55,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,709,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

