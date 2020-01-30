SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $167.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut SAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $131.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. SAP has a 1-year low of $100.97 and a 1-year high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SAP by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

