Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 233 ($3.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 195.47 ($2.57).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at GBX 152.18 ($2.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion and a PE ratio of -5.40. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 185.05 ($2.43). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 151.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 152.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total value of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.