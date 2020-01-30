Analysts Set PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) PT at $158.50

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $148.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.03. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $565,747.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $19,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,397,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Analyst Recommendations for PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

