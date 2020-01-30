Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Associated Banc from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $19.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 20,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,704.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,517.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,281 shares of company stock worth $1,169,396. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 426.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Associated Banc by 11.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

