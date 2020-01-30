PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PCAR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PACCAR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.75.

PACCAR stock opened at $76.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. PACCAR has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $616,165.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,164.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PACCAR by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

