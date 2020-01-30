BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut BankUnited from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BankUnited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BankUnited has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $33.36 on Monday. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,931,476.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $728,901.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,093.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 116,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 8.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 21.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $4,502,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

