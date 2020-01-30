Analysts Set Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) PT at GBX 2,055.29

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,069.57 ($27.22).

ULE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,639 ($21.56) to GBX 1,687 ($22.19) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,775 ($23.35) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of Ultra Electronics stock opened at GBX 2,244 ($29.52) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,181.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99.

In other news, insider Daniel Shook acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,009 ($26.43) per share, for a total transaction of £50,225 ($66,068.14).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

