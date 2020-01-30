Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $19.50 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -72.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

