Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MAT. ValuEngine upgraded Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 target price on shares of Mattel and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mattel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Mattel stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.70. Mattel has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $17.26.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 26.03% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mattel will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 85.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in Mattel by 104.3% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63,534 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Mattel by 550.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Mattel by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

