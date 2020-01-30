JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HAS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hasbro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Hasbro stock opened at $104.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average of $108.40. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $82.87 and a 52 week high of $126.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hasbro by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,180,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

