Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHWY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chewy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 15,671 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $439,414.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 153,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,907.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $808,421.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,501,197 shares of company stock worth $129,478,814 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $209,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,607,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,212,000.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

