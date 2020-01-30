Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Receives $43.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Banco Santander stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The firm has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 21,638.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

