TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) VP Sells $6,550,800.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total transaction of $6,550,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,927,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE TDG opened at $654.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $376.00 and a 52 week high of $667.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.84.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.77. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $32.50 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

Several research firms have commented on TDG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,870,000 after buying an additional 127,743 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,354,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 650.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 205,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

